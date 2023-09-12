Public Works crews are acting promptly to address the unsightly but not harmful algae present in the Foster City Lagoon causing dead algae, presence of floating material, and water discoloration.
Crews recently started removing the dead algae that floated to the water’s surface, including some areas along the edge of the lagoon where it accumulated. This work is expected to continue as necessary through the coming weeks. To prevent future occurrences, crews are adding organic blue pond dye to the water that will help impede the growth of algae by slowing photosynthesis. Additionally, the lagoon level will soon be raised to introduce new, cooler water into the lagoon and promote water exchange. Staff will continue monitoring the lagoon condition and removing dead algae that has floated to the surface and is accessible by the Public Works maintenance boat.
