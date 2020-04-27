After donating $580,000 worth of grants to small businesses impacted by COVID-19, Foster City officials are exploring additional efforts to help those in need.
During a remote meeting earlier this week, councilmembers proposed at least exploring a potential moratorium on evictions of small businesses, financial assistance for students with insufficient access to technology as well as deferring residents’ sewer and water bills. The former idea has already been implemented in unincorporated San Mateo County as well as the city of San Mateo.
“We did what we can financially to help our business community and I think we should explore something that won’t cost us financially which is entertain having a moratorium on commercial evictions,” said Councilman Sam Hindi, noting the county’s moratorium doesn’t cover cities.
Mayor Catherine Mahanpour agreed the idea should be discussed, but suggested it may not be feasible due to legal complications.
“I think that’s a discussion we probably should have and we should have a detailed analysis of the risks with that because there would be quite a risk as I understand it and it might be seen as a taking of property so there might be legal complications with doing that,” she said.
Dante Hall, then assistant city manager and now acting city manager, suggested discussing a potential commercial eviction moratorium in a closed session meeting, which appears to be the plan.
Councilman Jon Froomin proposed deferring residents’ sewer and water bills and have them pay back what is owed over a 10- to 12-month period after the crisis blows over.
“That gives more income to families now that need disposable income for these types of things,” he said.
Public Works Director Norm Dorais advised against deferring sewer payments because of the bonds the city currently has encumbered, but suggested deferring water payments could be feasible. Staff will explore any potential impacts of doing so, he added.
Hindi also endorsed the idea and proposed using money from the general fund as a loan to the water fund to cover the cost of deferring residents’ bills.
Vice Mayor Sanjay Gehani also proposed providing financial assistance to students who may not have sufficient access to the internet and technology as learning is done remotely these days. The council in the past discussed potentially contributing $50,000 in relief to child care providers or parents struggling to afford child care, and Gehani proposed also using that money to help students. He specifically recommended donations to the San Mateo-Foster City Education Foundation.
“There are about 750 families in San Mateo and Foster City that don’t have access to WiFi or the necessary technology and they’re falling behind,” Gehani said.
In other business, the council also discussed the impact the virus has had on the city’s finances.
Because of the pandemic, Foster City lost as much as $2.9 million in revenue and is facing a projected budget deficit of $1 million this fiscal year, which ends in June, said then-city manager Jeff Moneda.
But the city also saved $1.2 million in payroll expenses this fiscal year, Moneda said.
“To minimize expenditures I provided direction to freeze all vacant positions citywide and to not fill those vacancies,” he said. “The estimated savings due to the vacant positions throughout the fiscal year is estimated at $1.2 million — 20% above the estimated $1 million operating deficit.”
But that doesn’t mean the city is out of the woods. Impacts will undoubtedly be felt next fiscal year and likely beyond. The council at its May 11 study session will discuss the budget for the next fiscal year, which begins in July.
To further reduce expenditures, Moneda is asking department heads to identify potential cuts and has also proposed reductions in capital spending, deferring the capital improvement program for non-essential projects and potentially canceling events.
But after councilmembers last week said they’re reluctant to cancel the city’s summer events, he’s no longer recommending doing so. As of now, the Fourth of July celebration, Summer Days and other events are still on, though the council will revisit whether to move forward with the events at a future meeting. Staff acknowledged they’re currently one month behind in planning and it remains unknown how long social distancing restrictions will be in effect.
Redwood City, by contrast, has already canceled its Fourth of July celebration.
