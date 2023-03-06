A joint meeting between the Foster City Planning Commission and Parks and Recreation Committee discussed potential design and site plans for the proposed recreation center, with calls to emphasize the nearby water features and make it easier for people on the lagoon to access the site.
During a March 2 meeting, a common theme was the call for more amenities and services so the entire community could use the site. Meeting attendees also wanted to see more parking, a beer garden, specific places for seniors, a calm meditation area and a ping-pong space.
The meeting had several attendees call for a sustainable structure emphasizing the nearby water features tying in with the surrounding park. The center would be built near the current site, which is bordered by Leo Ryan Park, Central Lake, Shell Boulevard and the skate park. Several finalist locations include building along Shell Boulevard, along the lagoon, near the city storm drains, or between Shell Boulevard and the boardwalk near Central Lake, according to a city staff report. Parks and Recreation Committee Vice Chair Eric Corpuz argued for capital improvements so boats, kayaks and paddle boards can safely dock and enjoy the recreation center.
“I want to advocate that our future recreation center is not a nod to our waterfront community but has a clear and purposeful connection between the rooms and spaces we have with our waterfront,” Corpuz said.
The city seeks to rebuild the center because of several structural issues around water leaks, the building age and its emergency shelter readiness. The site was built in 1974 and was expanded in the 1990s. The council has been working on a rebuild since 2016 and had a design concept in place in 2019 for around $40 million. However, the project was placed on hold in 2019, and the council reconsidered the project in June 2021.
The City Council is currently proceeding with a $55 million build-to-budget option, although the city has yet to declare a final cost. Construction will likely begin in 2024 and be completed in 2026. The city has emphasized getting the project started because of the rising cost of materials and the labor shortage driving up construction.
The building will provide programming opportunities for seniors, early childhood, health, events, community gatherings, kitchens and arts. Others asked for a site that thinks of people with disabilities.
Parks and Recreation Chair Fred Baer wanted to see a senior area on the first floor and have a versatile building for the whole community.
“I want to emphasize the need for multipurpose classroom spaces because we have opportunities to partner with educational groups,” Baer said.
A community open house at the current Recreation Center will occur on Wednesday, March 8, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be a series of public meetings on the project, and people can find more information at rebuildtherec.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.