Foster City is reminding the public about a program that offers $1,000 rebates for the installation of resident-owned solar arrays on homes.
Residents who have their solar power systems able to pass final building inspections are eligible for the rebate. The program is not eligible for people leasing the arrays or using them as part of a power purchase agreement, according to the city.
The rebate program started in October 2016 and will continue until the $200,000 in funding runs out.
For more information, people can visit fostercity.org/publicworks/page/solar-rebate-program or pick up an information packet at the Community Development Department at 610 Foster City Blvd.
