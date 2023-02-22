Julie Paping, a Foster City employee of more than 13 years, has been named as the city’s new administrative services director charged with overseeing both the Human Resources and Information Technology division.
“We are proud to announce that Julie Paping will serve as Director of our new Administrative Services Department,” City Manager Stefan Chatwin said in a press release Tuesday. “Her experience, professionalism, and skills will be critical to streamlining the City’s administrative services and making our organization more efficient and productive.”
Paping, a former Foster City resident, previously served as a principal management analyst in the City Manager’s Office and as a human resources analyst. She also has experience assessing risk and claims for the city and has surprised the information technology manager.
In her new role, recently created as part of the city’s organization restructuring which formed the Administrative Services Department by merging Human Resources Department and the Information Technology Division, Paping will continue her work by overseeing both departments and risk management.
“I am honored, grateful, and excited for the opportunity to serve as Administrative Services Director,” Paping said. “Foster City is where I’ve built much of my career, and I look forward to continuing to serve this amazing organization and community.”
