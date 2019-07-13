A 61-year-old Foster City man who pleaded no contest to felony drunk driving May 28 for causing a head-on collision with another car on Hillsdale Boulevard last year was sentenced to four years in state prison Friday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
At around 10 p.m. June 3, 2018, Thomas Kenyon Jr. was driving intoxicated on Hillsdale Boulevard and in the opposite direction of traffic with no lights on. He ran over several traffic signs and a pole before hit another car head-on, according to prosecutors.
Though Kenyon allegedly sustained broken ribs, a broken sternum and neck injuries, the man driving the car he hit suffered injuries including broken ribs, a concussion that would later cause chronic migraines and severe nerve damage in his neck requiring therapy and surgery, according to prosecutors.
A police investigation revealed Kenyon had collided with a car in a Safeway parking lot and fled the scene about half an hour before the incident. He is said to have been drinking several vodka-cranberry drinks and a pint of vodka that night, and his blood alcohol concentration one hour after the incident was .32%, according to prosecutors.
In custody on $100,000 bail, Kenyon received 128 days credit for time served and his driver’s license was revoked. He allegedly apologized to the victim, police and the court at his sentencing Friday, according to prosecutors.
Kenyon’s defense attorney Edward Pomeroy could not be immediately reached for comment.
