A Foster City man pleaded no contest to felony animal abuse and faces up to one year in county jail, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Josh Daniel Anderson, 23, was arrested after he brought his 6-week-old husky mix named Mando into SAGE Veterinary Center in Redwood City with respiratory problems and injuries consistent with head trauma and strangulation on Jan. 8, the DA’s Office said.

On Jan. 23, the Peninsula Humane Society found a pit bull puppy named Maverick at Anderson’s apartment complex with injuries as well, the DA’s Office said.

Anderson will not get state prison and instead will go to the county jail and get a referral to Veterans Court. His next court appearance is May 19.

