A Foster City man was arrested for a string of crimes ranging from hate crimes at a Foster City synagogue to multiple incidents vandalizing Tesla vehicles, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Yoichi David Suruki, 28, of Foster City, is accused of spray painting a backward swastika and an infinity symbol, which is noted as the symbol for Neuralink, a company Elon Musk owns, on the wall of the Foster City Peninsula Sinai Congregation, June 17.
The same day, Suruki is accused of spray painting Neuralink on three Tesla vehicles at the Burlingame dealership, totaling $60,000 in damage. Suruki allegedly did it again July 19 at the same dealership, painting he Neuralink symbol on four vehicles totaling $11,500 in damage. An employee identified the vehicle and a police investigation linked it to Suruki. Suruki allegedly spray painted an orange swastika on Crystal Springs Road in Hillsborough, Aug. 3, totaling $1,360 in damage, the DA’s Office said.
Police say Suruki recently started hating Elon Musk.
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said the DA’s office hasn’t seen an uptick in hate crimes.
“What we do find in the majority of our hate crime cases is the perpetrators suffer from serious mental illnesses,” Wagstaffe said. “We look at these cases as truly very serious, it’s not just vandalism, when it involves hate we have to address it very seriously and see it doesn’t happen again.”
Suruki is charged with nine felonies, one for vandalism of a religious property charged as a hate crime.
He is in custody on $100,00 bail and could face a maximum of seven years prison.
