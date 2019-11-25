The minimum wage in Foster City could increase to $15 an hour or more sometime before state law mandates that rate in 2023.
During a meeting Monday, the City Council directed staff to begin surveying the business community about the impacts of a potential minimum wage hike and formed a sub-committee to assist with the process.
Exploring a local minimum wage ordinance is part of the council’s fiscal year 2019-2021 strategic focus area plan, but during the meeting councilmembers did not articulate their own preference for how much they want the wage to go up by or when.
“What we don’t have now is the data from Foster City. In order for me to give guidance on which direction to head in from a policy perspective I’d like to get that data first from our businesses,” said Councilman Sanjay Gehani.
State law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2016 raises the minimum wage in phases before reaching $15 per hour for businesses with more than 26 or more employees on Jan. 1, 2022, and then going up to $15 an hour for businesses of all sizes on Jan. 1, 2023. Before then, the minimum wage increases by about $1 a year and wage increases after 2023 are tied to inflation, which means an increase of about 3.5% a year.
Several cities in San Mateo County have enacted their own minimum wage ordinances, including Belmont, San Mateo, Redwood City and Daly City. In the city of San Mateo, the minimum wage will reach $15.38 Jan. 1.
Monday’s discussion followed a procedural anomaly that was necessary because four of the council’s five members own a business in the city and are therefore not allowed to weigh in on a proposed minimum wage hike due to a conflict of interest. Because it takes three councilmembers to form a quorum and enact an ordinance, there is a provision in the law that anticipates situations such as this call a rule of necessity.
With Councilwoman Richa Awasthi being the lone councilmember who does not own a business in the city, the rule of necessity was exercised to allow two other councilmembers to participate in the item. Those councilmembers, Gehani and Councilwoman Catherine Mahanpour, were chosen by picking names out of a hat. Vice Mayor Herb Perez recused himself from the item.
In other business, the council unanimously voted on first reading for an ordinance requiring guns in a home to be stored in a locked container or disabled with a trigger lock.
“If we can save one life it’s worth it,” said Mayor Sam Hindi.
During the meeting, the council also officially launched a community engagement program about housing policies in partnership with the county’s Home for All effort. The first outreach meeting will occur in January and there will be additional meetings about housing throughout the year.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.