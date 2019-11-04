Foster City’s $90 million levee improvement project is at least one year behind schedule, but is still expected to remain within budget, according to city officials.
The latest projected timeline for the project is to obtain three outstanding permits by December, approve plans and call for bids by February 2020, award a contract by June of that year, begin construction in July or August of 2020 and then “hopefully” complete construction by May 2023.
During a meeting Monday, Public Works Director Norma Dorais attributed the delay to challenges securing the necessary permits from agencies including the regional Bay Conservation and Development Commission.
Even though the city submitted an application to BCDC last November, the commission won’t issue a permit until other state permits, including from the San Francisco Regional Water Board, are secured. That permit is expected to come through this week and then the city was hoping BCDC would sign off on the project at its upcoming meeting Nov. 17, but for reasons that weren’t clear during the meeting, BCDC won’t consider Foster City’s application until Nov. 21.
“We’re working with [BCDC] as best we can,” Dorais said.
Once the BCDC permit is obtained, then the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can then give final approval of the project.
During the meeting, Dorais also said the office of U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, has been doing all it can to help speed up the process.
“I think none of us, including Congresswoman Jackie Speier, expected this to take so long,” said Mayor Sam Hindi.
City Manager Jeff Moneda noted the $90 million bond for the project includes a roughly 10% contingency as well as authorization by the council to spend up to $10 million for cost overruns.
Vice Mayor Herb Perez suggested he expects project costs to escalate, but was confident the contingency and additional financial commitment by the city would be sufficient.
Since the council was last updated about the levee project in January, crews have worked through various utility conflicts, brought design drawings to 95% completion, secured a Caltrans encroachment permit for work adjacent to the San Mateo Bridge, executed right-of-way and right-of-entry agreements with private properties adjacent to the levee and also worked with U.S. Fish and Wildlife to analyze the project’s impacts on endangered species, according to a staff report.
At a meeting in December or January, the council will discuss and possibly establish a levee bond oversight committee, Dorais added.
The levee bond, also known as Measure P, was approved by more than 80% of voters in June 2018 despite being the subject of much controversy leading up to the election.
The project is necessary because the Federal Emergency Management Agency notified the city in 2014 that its existing levee system lining the San Francisco Bay would no longer protect the community from a 100-year flood, and needed to be raised. The move came after FEMA released a new map placing the Bayfront community into the flood zone and questioned the sufficiency of the levee that protects 9,000 Foster City properties and another 8,000 in San Mateo. The existing levee ranges from 12 feet to 13 feet and FEMA’s highest requirement is for it to be raised 16 feet in certain areas.
After FEMA released the new flood map, the Bay Conservation and Development Commission required Foster City to raise the levee 2 feet taller than what FEMA originally mandated.
All property owners — residential, office and commercial — saw their tax rates increase about $41 per $100,000 of assessed property value, with the average property owner paying about $270 more a year in taxes. If the measure didn’t pass, then property owners with federally backed mortgages would be required to purchase thousands of dollars of flood insurance every year. It could also lead traditional lenders to require property owners to secure insurance if they’re located in the flood zone.
