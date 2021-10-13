The city of Foster City and Recology San Mateo County have teamed up to offer the Coats for Kids program for Recology customers to donate their new or gently used coats to be given to families in need.
During the week of Monday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 12, residents with curbside service can place gently used or new coats in a paper or clear plastic bag labeled “Coats for Kids” for free pick-up at the curb on their regularly scheduled collection day. Your collection provider will take it from there.
If you do not have curbside service, miss your curbside pick-up date, or just prefer to drop off, collection carts are also located at Round Table Pizza (Marlin Cove Shopping Center, 1084 Foster City Blvd.) and Netra Arts Center (Foster Square Shopping Center, 750 Alma Lane #110) through Friday, Nov. 19 during their regular open hours.
Coats should be new or in excellent “gently used” condition. All sizes are needed for children and adults. Donated coats will be delivered to local nonprofit agencies for distribution to those in need during the upcoming holiday season.
If you have any questions regarding the Coats for Kids program, please call Recology’s customer service line at (650) 595-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.