The installation of changeable signs started Monday along East Hillsdale Boulevard at Edgewater and Shell boulevards, which will be help reduce cut-through traffic in Foster City during commute hours.

Once completed, the signs will be activated during the evening commute hours from 4-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, to restrict left turns while traveling in the eastbound direction of East Hillsdale Boulevard.

Following project completion, the signs will result in the permanent implementation of the Traffic Relief Pilot Program, initiated in 2019 to improve traffic conditions in Foster City.  Modifications of the existing signal systems to accommodate the dynamic signage installation will also be included. Construction will start from the East Hillsdale Boulevard side working through to Beach Park Boulevard, according to the city.

Barring any weather-related delays, work by the city’s contractor Mike Brown Electric Co. is expected to be completed by the end of April, according to the city.

