To help reduce cut-through traffic throughout Foster City during commute hours, the city has constructed no left turn signals along key sections of East Hillsdale Boulevard as part of its Traffic Relief program.
“We hope that people find that it’s a slower drive through Foster City and stay on the freeway where it’s meant to be,” Foster City Vice Mayor Jon Froomin said.
The “no left turn” signs along East Hillsdale Boulevard at Edgewater and Shell boulevards will be activated during the evening hours from 4-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning March 21. The changeable traffic signals aim for peak traffic during the week, with restrictions lifted and the signs deactivated outside the assigned times.
Foster City designed the Traffic Relief Program to reduce cut-through traffic from motorists driving through Foster City to avoid freeway gridlock on Highway 101 and State Route 92. Many drivers commuting on East Hillsdale Boulevard and East Third Avenue bypass the Highway 101 and State Route 92 interchange but get back on 92 to continue traveling east across the bridge. City traffic volume data from 2018 along East Hillsdale Boulevard during peak hours found significant traffic increases from data in 2015. A 2019 pilot program saw a 3% traffic volume decrease during the trial time of 4-7 p.m. Foster City saw more “green time” for through traffic and better travel flow due to signal efficiency, resulting in decreased traffic time, according to a city report. Froomin said the hope is that GPS companies like Google Maps will consider the changes and recalibrate routes to focus on taking freeways.
“Some of the traffic issues in Foster City are because there are only three ways in and out. You can go on Edgewater Boulevard, Foster City Boulevard or East Hillsdale Boulevard. The dynamic causes some traffic, and there really is no way to resolve that. It’s all about population and the number of jobs in town,” Froomin said.
City surveys have shown public support for the project, with a 2019 survey finding 68% supported the program, while 58% found the pilot program reduced cut-through traffic in Foster City. Residents have complained about congestion in key areas like the Safeway parking lot near Foster City Boulevard, apartment complexes and gas stations in the area. Residents have complained about the time it takes to enter and exit the city, pushing for more enforcement of traffic signals and no left turns during commute hours. Residents have expressed concern about the no left turns pushing traffic into other areas, drivers skirting around the rules by cutting through parking lots, and if the program is effective.
“We are pleased to activate the Traffic Relief Program, which will improve traffic conditions and reduce congestion at a critical time as restrictions related to the pandemic are lifted and workers return to offices,” Public Works Director Louis Sun said in a statement. “And we appreciate the patience and cooperation shown by the community while we worked to complete this critical project.”
Construction started in January and was completed ahead of schedule. Foster City approved a pilot program in 2018 that it implemented in February 2019. In August 2019, the council voted to continue the program until traffic patterns change. After a delay due to pandemic restrictions, the council began moving forward with a permanent project in March 2021. Foster City Boulevard is not part of the program after the city determined the intersection should have full access due to safety concerns.
