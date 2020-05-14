The Foster City Council Monday signed off on a plan to close a projected $3.6 million deficit due to COVID-19 by delaying certain capital projects, implementing a hiring freeze and also dipping into the city’s reserves.
“What we’re recommending is an approach that’s more of a scalpel than a cleaver,” said Interim City Manager Dante Hall at Monday’s meeting. “There are some things we can do to buy us some time until we understand the magnitude of this crisis.”
Reducing city services and layoffs of city employees were not proposed at the meeting. The council also nixed a proposal to help close the budget gap by raising the hotel tax from 12% to 14% in November.
“I don’t think this is a great time to be even discussing this and penalizing our hotels even more than they have been already,” said Mayor Catherine Mahanpour, adding Foster City’s 12% rate is already in line with most nearby cities.
Councilman Jon Froomin said he wouldn’t entertain a hotel tax hike “for a while” to give hotels in the city a competitive advantage.
San Mateo is the only city in the county considering a hotel tax ballot measure in November to help with budget challenges. The proposed rate increase in that city is also from 12% to 14%.
The capital projects being delayed for one year in Foster City include City Hall landscaping work, the resurfacing of sports courts, a park restroom upgrade, a paint job on the corporation yard and also the repaving of walkways at certain parks.
The moves will collectively save the city $2.1 million next fiscal year, though the projects will still be completed once the crisis has settled and officials have a clearer picture of city finances.
Hall noted there would be “minimal cost” associated with delaying the above projects. And Public Works Director Norma Dorais confirmed crews will provide temporary fixes for any safety issues until the overall project can proceed.
Froomin did express concerns with delaying the repaving of walkways at parks, claiming there are certain raised portions that pose liability issues if someone trips. He was also hesitant to delay the corporation yard paint job, fearing the city may have to replace the wood siding if it isn’t soon protected.
The council also agreed to a six-month hiring freeze and a reduction of contract services to secure additional savings.
The positions, all currently vacant, that will not be filled moving forward include three part-time maintenance workers, a building inspector, police officer, account specialist and a couple of interns. Doing so will save the city approximately $564,000.
The council also agreed to $441,000 worth of reductions in contract services and $113,000 in reductions in employee travel and training.
To close the remainder of the gap, the council agreed to allocate more than $650,000 from the city’s general fund reserves and there was some discussion during the meeting about whether more should be spent.
Noting past councils were reluctant to spend any reserve money in the 2008 crash and instead made cuts that lasted for years, Froomin suggested even more reserve money ought to be relied on.
But Froomin’s colleagues were hesitant to dip into the reserves beyond the above amount, at least for now.
“If we really understood the impact [of COVID-19] it’d be a lot easier to say you’re absolutely right let’s go ahead and use all that money that is the shortfall from the reserves, but we don’t know if the crisis will last six, 12 or 18 months and that’s why we need to be cautious,” said Councilman Sam Hindi.
The city’s strategy for addressing the deficit will be formally approved in June when the budget is adopted.
In other business, the council approved $20,000 in city money to support the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District for its distance learning and free meals program.
