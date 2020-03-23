A Foster City hotel proposal has added two rooms, 61 parking spaces and one story for a total of seven stories since it was last reviewed by city officials in 2019.
At a meeting March 5, planning commissioners welcomed the increased height as well as the proposed design of the building, concluding nearly all aesthetic concerns raised in the past have been resolved.
“I think it’s compatible with the area,” said Commissioner Rick Wykoff. “I really like it. I have no criticisms.”
The latest iteration of the proposed seven-story hotel is 83,187 square feet and includes 156 guest rooms and a total of 141 parking spaces. Surface parking has replaced a two-story, 80-stall parking structure in the latest proposal by applicant and Foster City resident Lance Sorensen of MPQ Investment Management, which purchased the property from Visa for $7 million in 2017.
The 1.36-acre property is located at the southwest corner of Metro Center and Shell boulevards and has been vacant for decades.
The proposed parking is seven stalls below the standard code requirement, but is more than enough if a 10% parking reduction is granted by the council.
The plans include meeting rooms as well as a restaurant and 400-square-foot “low key” bar with 30 seats on the top floor that will only be open to guests. Sorenson said the bar could one day be open to the public if parking demand decreases, but currently the plans do not include sufficient parking to do so.
The bar will offer views of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, but not the lagoon, and a rooftop terrace deck will be accessible from it and the bar, Sorenson said, adding the latest plans relocated the bar to the side of the building that faces Costco to eliminate light and sound impacts to neighbors.
The new hotel is expected to be affiliated with the Marriott brand, AC hotels, but could instead become part of the Hyatt or Hilton franchises, Sorenson said.
Sorenson has said at past meetings that the hotel could generate as much as $1 million annually in hotel tax revenue, $400,000 annually in property tax revenue and regularly cites a recent feasibility study that found there’s a strong market for another hotel in the city.
“Another hotel would definitely make it here. The market for Foster City is very strong,” Sorenson said.
Based on past feedback, the latest project plans dropped green and largely blue from the building’s color palette in an effort to more closely match it with the adjacent Visa buildings. But a majority of commissioners called for a greater reliance on blue specifically.
“So many of our cities up and down the Peninsula over the past 10 to 20 years have gone to earth tones. What the hell is wrong with sky tones? Everything has to look like dirt,” said Commissioner Dan Dyckman. “I have no problem adding some color to this city.”
Vice Chair Ollie Pattum did feel the building’s design is still “a little too boxy”, but felt Sorenson could address that concern in conversations with staff rather than schedule additional study sessions.
“We’re on the right track,” he said.
