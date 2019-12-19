Police are on the lookout for two men who broke into a home on Farragut Street Monday night, awakening an elderly man with flashlights in his bedroom.
At about 10:30 p.m., the man was sleeping when two men entered his house by shattering a sliding glass door. When he woke up, the men told him they were looking for money, ransacked the residence, then left. After they left, the man didn’t notice anything was missing so he went back to bed and called police the next morning, according to police.
Officers responded to investigate the crime and processed the residence for evidence. Neighbors have been contacted to see if anyone witnessed anything or if anything was captured on any home security cameras.
While residential burglaries have been an ongoing issue throughout the county, police said this break-in was more brazen because of the time of night and that the residence was occupied.
The Foster City Police Department is asking residents to call the police if they notice activity in their neighborhood that is out of the ordinary or suspicious. For example, if people are seen entering a side gate who normally do not, or if an occupied vehicle is seen that is not normally in the neighborhood. For more information about securing your residence call the Foster City Police Department’s Crime Prevention Community outreach corporal at (650) 286-3300 for a home security survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.