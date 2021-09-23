The Foster City Council will use a new consulting firm in its search for a permanent city manager, declining to use the previous firm Avery and Associates selected for its 2020 search, citing the need to expedite the process and reach new candidates.
“I would be inclined to consider other firms. We have already reached out to Avery, and [from] what I have heard, I’m not very excited,” Vice Mayor Richa Awasthi said.
At its Sept. 20 meeting, the City Council decided to use a new professional recruiting firm to find a different pool of candidates to meet the council’s needs better. While more time-consuming, city staff noted a request for proposals, or RFP, for other recruitment services in May led to several responses, leading to confidence an updated RFP could elicit multiple proposals for the city manager recruitment process. The council appointed Interim City Manager Kevin Miller Sept. 13. He replaced former City Manager Peter Pirnejad, who was dismissed Aug. 25, due to several councilmembers wanting the city to go in a different direction.
The council Monday decided the use of a different firm was the best move forward given the circumstances. Councilmember Patrick Sullivan noted expediency was the most critical issue at hand given the number of vacant positions high up in city government, and the small cost savings of $10,000 by using Avery and Associates was not enough to justify the decision.
“I think the maybe unsuccessful candidates might be an indication that we should look elsewhere,” Sullivan said.
The city had the option of using Avery and Associates, the professional recruiting firm that helped with city manager recruitment in 2020. Foster City had a contract clause stating Avery and Associates would replace a candidate with someone else if the termination occurred in the first year for any reason. The firm could post the opening and bring candidates for interviews within two months, city staff said. An option to ask staff to perform city manager recruitment from within city ranks was available, but the council did not want to.
Councilmember Sam Hindi asked about a dual, two-track approach of using Avery and Associates and new firms to take advantage of any current Avery candidate pool. City Attorney Benjamin Stock said Avery and Associates would have advertised and found new candidates within two months.
“He didn’t have anyone who he really could suggest right now to bring forward. He would want to advertise it for a certain period of time,” Stock said.
Awasthi said the city needed to make a decision quickly as time was of the essence. However, it also needed to be intelligent, as completing the search correctly was of higher priority to her. She favored examining using new firms, even if it took an extra couple of weeks or longer.
Miller said while it was a council policy decision, he believed the council would be better served hiring a different professional recruiting firm. He noted seven firms previously submitted offers to conduct the search process for a city manager in 2020. As part of the interview and recruitment process, Miller said the city would ask for resubmissions from firms previously considered and any new firms interested in leading the recruitment process. Miller would select two or three finalists for council consideration. The council would then interview the firms.
Mayor Sanjay Gehani also favored hiring a new firm based on council and staff recommendations.
“I’m much more interested in option two, I think, with the interim city manager’s recommendation and what we’ve heard today,” Gehani said.
Councilmember Jon Froomin inquired about including a new firm or firms in the process, which Miller said was a possibility if the new firms comply with the same application guidelines.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.