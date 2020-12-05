Foster City has selected Peter Pirnejad, a former assistant city manager for Napa and development services director for Palo Alto, as its new city manager, it announced in a press release Friday.
The City Council will appoint him as its city manager at its meeting Dec. 7. He will start Jan. 4. Pirnejad’s most recent role was as executive director of Oracle’s Global Public Sector Industry Strategy, focusing on state and local government.
“From the first time I visited Foster City, I appreciated its master-planned history, its commitment to the highest quality of life and its focus on fiscal stewardship,” Pirnejad said in a press release. “I am delighted to serve as Foster City’s next city manager as we celebrate our city’s 50th birthday together and usher in a new era of organizational effectiveness and innovation.”
Foster City Mayor Catherine Mahanpour said in a press release, “Over the past several months, Foster City has been faced with many challenges amid the pandemic. Strong leadership is critical as we navigate these trying times in an effort to advance recovery, make budget decisions given severe economic constraints, manage a partially remote workforce and promote greater civic and resident engagement.”
The City Council in May began the recruitment process for a new city manager following the resignation of the former city manager, Jeff Moneda. The City Council worked with William Avery & Associates, Inc. to conduct a nationwide recruitment process for the position. The City Council also appointed an Ad Hoc Citizens’ Advisory Committee in October to provide feedback and participate in the recruitment/selection of the new city manager.
Pirnejad has also served on public sector membership boards and commissions, including as president of the League of California Cities Planning Department and in mentoring of next-generation city managers with the International City/Council Managers Association.
He has also served on nonprofit boards committed to promoting innovation in government, including Alliance for Innovation and CivStart.org. Pirnejad has a bachelor’s in Environmental Studies and Geography from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He received his master’s and doctorate in Policy, Planning and Development from the University of Southern California.
