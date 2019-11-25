Foster City’s levee improvement project reached a milestone last week when it received unanimous approval for a required permit from BCDC.
“I’m extremely excited,” said Mayor Sam Hindi. “It’s been a lengthy process, but we’re excited to be at this phase and we’re looking forward to doing what we said we would do to protect our community from sea level rise 2050 and beyond. Hopefully it’ll be smooth sailing from here.”
The project still needs to be permitted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which officials expect to happen in December. Construction is anticipated to commence in the summer of 2020 and hopefully be complete by May 2023.
The project is happening because the Federal Emergency Management Agency notified the city in 2014 that its existing levee system lining the San Francisco Bay would no longer protect the community from a 100-year flood and needed to be raised. The move came after FEMA released a new map placing the Bayfront community into the flood zone.
To avoid costly flood insurance, Foster City voters in 2018 overwhelmingly passed a $90 million general obligation bond known as Measure P despite much controversy leading up to the election.
The existing levee ranges from 12 feet to 13 feet and FEMA is requiring it to be raised to 16 feet in certain areas. After FEMA released the new flood map, the Bay Conservation and Development Commission required the city to raise the levee 2 feet taller than what FEMA originally mandated.
In addition to raising the levee, the project includes redevelopment and widening of the levee Bay Trail and construction of two bridges to increase tidal circulation to enhance the O’Neil Slough in the southern segment of the project site.
“The levee project will adequately protect the neighboring community from future flooding, greatly improve shoreline access, all while protecting Bay resources,” said Brad McCrea, director of regulatory programs at BCDC. “[We] acknowledge the difficult decision that Foster City made when it taxed itself for flood protection. The residents clearly understand that a local tax on the property owners is far more affordable and more certain than buying flood insurance.”
All property owners — residential, office and commercial — saw their tax rates increase about $41 per $100,000 of assessed property value, with the average property owner paying about $270 more a year in taxes. If the measure didn’t pass, then property owners with federally backed mortgages would be required to purchase thousands of dollars of flood insurance every year.
Despite the good news, the project remains at least a year behind schedule and officials are concerned about cost escalations.
“The big question in the back of my head is cost,” Hindi said. “Hopefully we’ll be within budget, but we won’t know until the request for proposals comes back.”
