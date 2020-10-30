The Millers fear for their daughter’s development.
“Our kids need to develop social skills,” said Kurt Miller, a Foster City attorney whose daughter Christine takes special education courses at Burlingame High School. “We need in-class interaction with students and teachers.”
Now 19, Christine Miller was diagnosed with autism at 4. She advanced through special education classes in local public school systems and is currently enrolled in the program building critical survival skills for young adults between 18 and 22.
Standard curriculum includes teaching students to manage finances or build a shopping list, exposing them to cultural art institutes such as local museums and helping them make it to work on time, said Kurt Miller.
Additionally, he said students learn to build friendships and relationships through interactions on campus and beyond the classroom — a key cog of their development which cannot be accomplished with online instruction.
“Our students learn by doing and seeing. There are some things you can’t replicate,” he said.
Understanding commitment to the full depth of her standard coursework is limited by the pandemic’s health risks, Kurt Miller remains confident there is a compromise available that is superior to the status quo.
“We think it is very doable to return to class now,” he said. “It’s not rocket science.”
Because the class is comprised of high-functioning students who want to return to school, he is certain they would gladly adhere to all social distancing and sanitation expectations necessary to safely restart classes.
He furthered his case by noting Christine Miller’s class is only 18 students with one teacher and four educational assistants — a ratio well within the small cohort sizes generally accepted as safest for a return to in-person learning.
Acknowledging there may be discomfort with all students and teachers returning at once, Kurt Miller said his family would settle for a hybrid approach or staggered sessions limiting class sizes until confidence is built that the model is safe and sustainable.
“This is a time to start back in some form — any form,” he said.
For her part, Christine Miller’s mother Anne said the need for special education students to return aligns with plans shared by officials prioritizing bringing back at-risk learners before the rest of the student body.
“The main kids that should go back are the kids at risk, which are the kids with disabilities, the English learners whose native language is not English and other kids who are at risk of falling behind at school,” she said.
As it stands, Christine Miller spends roughly five hours per day on Zoom classes with her teacher and classmates. While crediting the diligence of her teacher who crafted creative curriculum such as virtual field trips, online dance and music classes and lessons on citizenship or disability rights, Kurt Miller said he cannot shake fears her social skills are regressing.
Compounding the family’s frustration is the belief that high school district administrators have not developed a sufficient plan paving the way for the return of students like Christine and others, he said.
“We don’t question that everyone wants to help our young adults, but there is a lack of a timetable and I think there is a lack of coordination,” he said.
Regarding those concerns, San Mateo Union High School District officials attempted to plot a course for returning to in-person instruction during a school board meeting Thursday, Oct. 22.
Also raising grave reservations that online teaching amplifies educational inequities, board President Marc Friedman urged administrators and his colleagues to move quickly in allowing small groups of students with special needs to return to campus.
“Talking about distance learning — despite our best efforts, we must realize it fails thousands of our students on a daily basis,” he said.
Trustee Linda Lees Dwyer shared a similar sentiment, saying the district needs to speed up its deliberate planning process.
“I know we have been saying go slow to go fast. But I want to make sure that we are not going slow to go nowhere. And I’m very concerned that time is running out,” she said.
Teachers union president Craig Childress disagreed that online learning is failing all students, but concurred that it is inequitable and those who are struggling need to be assisted.
“We need to be leveraging resources in this time creatively to support the needs of those students who have specific needs and who are more adversely affected by this environment,” said Childress.
Superintendent Kevin Skelly also concurred that officials must identify ways to accommodate at-risk students, those in special education programs and others whose learning is suffering the most amid the pandemic.
Looking ahead, Skelly suggested that district officials could be ready by a meeting Thursday, Nov. 12, to discuss specifics regarding starting in-person learning again in the new year.
While questioning the sense of urgency expressed by some, Kurt Miller said he appreciated the perspectives of those who pushed to get students like his daughter back to the classroom as quickly as possible.
Sharing concerns about the educational inequity magnified by online classes, Kurt Miller firmly maintained that a safe return to campus is possible and overdue.
“It’s time to get them back in school,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.