To keep up with the growing life science industry and shifts in workplace changes following the pandemic, the Foster City Council indicated its support for allowing research and development use at the Century Plaza office building.
“I would be in support of changing the usage to research and development, and my reasoning is because of the pandemic and also the nature of how the workforce is changing. There are only certain industries that require in-person presence, and biotech and life sciences are one of them,” Vice Mayor Richa Awasthi said.
At its Nov. 1 meeting, the council supported changing the current use from commercial office use and banking to research and development to allow life science companies to rent the building. While no formal action was taken, city staff gauged the council’s interest in allowing research and development at the site. A March proposal from applicant Urban Planning Partners requested the city allow up to 87,000 square feet for research and development use at the existing 115,629-square-foot building at 1065 E. Hillsdale Blvd., the Century Plaza office building. The site is at the southwest corner of Foster City and East Hillsdale boulevards. The building’s office vacancy rates have increased over the years and are 33%, made worse by the pandemic. The property owner is requesting research and development use at Century Plaza over concerns office leasing will worsen in the coming years. The zoning change requires an amendment to the city’s General Plan.
The building is four stories, including 107,629 square feet of commercial office space and 359 parking spaces. Neighboring sites include Orchard Supply Hardware, a Chevron gas station, City Hall and various emergency service departments. A city staff report said ownership would not convert a floor until it finds a long-term life science tenant.
“There is no construction per se until we can sign leases with tenants that would need a lab or R and D space inside the building. We really have to wait for that. So we need the approval to do this type of leasing. Then we will find the tenants,” said Mike Pelletier, managing director of DivcoWest and representing the owner.
The staff report noted a life science feasibility study presented by the owner found rent has rapidly increased with low single-digit vacancy rates. It also highlighted the close locations to universities, life science firms Gilead and Illumina, staffing and venture capitalists.
Councilmember Sam Hindi noted the life sciences and bio-medical industry in Foster City are growing, with a chance to adapt and benefit from future growth.
“Given the proximity to our two largest employers, Gilead and Illumina, I think it really provides a pipeline of smaller companies and creates an ecosystem that makes Foster City a more vibrant place for life science and biotech,” Hindi said.
“The landscape of employment is changing. The landscape of business and office use is changing, and if we don’t change with it, we’re just going to have empty buildings in town, which isn’t good for us or our retailers,” Councilmember Jon Froomin said.
Councilmember Patrick Sullivan hopes comprehensive information on water usage and how to help reduce it at the site will come forward later.
“I realize that R&D is here, and I am supportive of it,” Sullivan said.
City staff recommended conducting a land-use study to evaluate if Foster City could handle existing research and development use, like traffic, along with fiscal impact analysis. Pelletier noted fewer employees would mean slightly less traffic and parking. Gilead Sciences and the Lincoln Center Life Sciences and Research Campus for Illumina are two research and development uses allowed in Foster City, with research and development use proposals under city review at the vacant El Torito restaurant.
Mayor Sanjay Gehani had several questions he wanted addressed to see if additional research and development use could be supported. He asked if the conversion would lead to more state-mandated housing requirements in the future and how water use would be handled, given regional cutbacks.
“For me, it’s just some open questions this early in the process to help me navigate through my thought process. That’s kind of where I’m at right now,” Gehani said.
