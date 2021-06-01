Foster City is exploring the feasibility of a minimum wage increase ordinance, with suggestions from Councilmember Sam Hindi for a hike that eventually reaches $16 an hour.
Hindi said the pandemic exposed the income and wealth gap across the nation and locally. He believes a minimum wage increase will help vulnerable people, like grocery and restaurant workers who got the city through the pandemic.
“What it says is we are here to support the workers who provide us essential services in our community, and businesses will adapt,” Hindi said.
Following a City Council discussion at its May 25 meeting, the council approved conducting business community outreach about a minimum wage increase. Future outreach findings will be presented back to the council. The council could then decide how to proceed with a potential minimum wage increase ordinance.
Hindi suggested a $15.50 minimum wage to start that would go to $16 an hour over two years. To reach $16, it would first go to $15.75 and then $16. Any further adjustments could then be tied to the Consumer Price Index.
“It’s really necessary. It’s the right thing to do on many levels,” Hindi said.
The minimum wage in California will become $15 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2022, for businesses with 26 employees or more. The council decided to explore increasing it to a higher amount on a separate time frame through an ordinance. Cities like Belmont and San Mateo in 2021 created higher minimum wage than state law requires, a city staff report noted. Details about a timeline for implementation and cost associated with a potential ordinance have not been finalized.
City officials said they would conduct outreach efforts through online surveys, facilitated public meetings with business representatives and focus groups of low-wage workers. The earliest time staff could devote to a possible ordinance is fall. City Manager Peter Pirnejad said before the city brought back an ordinance for adoption, the city would get outreach findings from businesses to decide how to proceed with the ordinance.
Hindi, himself a small business owner, noted he has paid above minimum wage for years to hire quality employees and retain them. He was aware of the burden on business but said it must adjust to paying workers enough to survive in Foster City. He noted even if the city increased the minimum wage, it was still well below the livable wage in San Mateo County.
“For me, I struggle when I see someone is doing everything that they can to the extent of doing two full-time jobs and their spouse is working another full-time job to afford to pay the basics. What does that say about our society?” Hindi said.
Councilmember Jon Froomin remained concerned about increasing the minimum wage for businesses not long after the pandemic, saying the timing seemed poor. He wanted to see more outreach to businesses about wage increases, including what would happen if the ordinance did not apply to seasonal and part-time workers. He was apprehensive about telling businesses what to do, citing how the state is mandating policy to the city on housing, which the city did not like.
“Here, we are considering telling our businesses how to run their business and how to increase their wages. I’m not sure if I’m comfortable with that role,” Froomin said.
Vice Mayor Richa Awasthi noted a higher minimum wage was justified for the area.
“First of all, $15 or $15.50 or $16 minimum wage is warranted in San Mateo County, and I have heard that from both Councilmember Hindi and Councilmember Froomin,” Awasthi said.
The City Council voted 3-0 to proceed with outreach and exploring an ordinance. Mayor Sanjay Gehani, Councilmember Patrick Sullivan and Hindi initially recused themselves because they owned small businesses in Foster City and was a conflict of interest. Since the recusal only left two on the council for the topic, the council exercised the rule of necessity. The rule allows for a blind drawing of names of councilmembers with a conflict who recused themselves to pick enough to ensure a quorum was present to participate fully. Of the three who recused, Hindi’s name was randomly picked from a list of names in a jar, and he was allowed to participate in the council meeting.
