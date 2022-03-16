Foster City is probing potential changes to its business license tax to increase revenue, citing low rates and a need to address anticipated general fund deficits in the coming years.
“I’m in favor of further exploring business license taxes,” Mayor Richa Awasthi said.
The council is exploring a gross receipts cap increase from business license taxes that would affect around 20 large businesses in Foster City. The city has a gross receipts rate of $0.00075 and a $35.9 million receipt cap, resulting in a maximum business license tax of $26,985. Raising the receipt cap, for example, to $50 million would increase the maximum business license tax to $37,500, a potential citywide revenue increase of $163,000. The city’s revenue from business license taxes were around $1.5 million in 2021, with revenues ranging from $1.7 million to $1.6 million in previous years.
Councilmember Sanjay Gehani wanted to look at lifting the cap on the business license tax, given the large profits eligible companies currently make. He noted small businesses have been paying at higher rates even though they make less revenue.
“I know the numbers are big, but relative to what the income is, it’s a rounding error,” Councilmember Sanjay Gehani said.
Froomin also favored exploring business license tax agreements but wanted to hear from businesses about what it might mean for them and if they would move to other cities.
“We certainly don’t want to put it to a point where we lose businesses. That would be ridiculous,” Froomin said.
The city is looking at revenue options due to anticipated general fund structural deficits over the next five years due to revenue declines from the pandemic. Hotel tax, recreation programming and rentals, sales tax and business license tax have been affected by the pandemic. Foster City also cited increased labor costs from its 2021 labor agreements and new annual funding commitments to reduce CalPERS liability, according to a city staff report. If the council decides to move forward with tax increase options, it would need to put the measure on the 2022 ballot by the early August deadline. The city needs a simple voter majority for passage. Finance Director Edmund Suen said the city at its budget sessions would need to examine methods and alternatives to close the deficit. The hotel tax, officially called the Transient Occupancy Tax went from $3.5 million in 2020 revenue to $992,000 in revenue in 2021.
The council decided against increasing the TOT and sales tax for the city, citing a need to help hotels following the pandemic amid fewer visitors. Foster City has a 12% TOT, with staff noting a 2% increase would raise revenue by $626,000. Eight cities in San Mateo County have a 12% TOT rate, while four cities have a 14% rate.
“I’m a little bit concerned for local hotels of burdening them with any tax on it because they’ve gone through a lot already. I’d probably not be in support of a TOT tax. Maybe down the road, I would, but at this time, we are still coming out of COVID,” Councilmember Patrick Sullivan said.
“I believe that the further places are away from the airport, the more benefits they need to draw business. A lower TOT would help our hotels to drum up business from the airport. So I like where they are at,” Froomin said.
City Manager Kevin Miller said the city would bring back a complete analysis of community outreach engagement strategies, engage with the businesses community and explore a business license tax ballot measure.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.