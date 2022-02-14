To meet state housing requirements adopted in Foster City’s 2015-2023 Housing Element, the Planning Commission is recommended ordinance changes to the council around an affordable housing overlay district and below-market-rate housing requirements in new developments.
The three recommendations to the council are to require inclusion of 20% of new units in developments to be affordable, excluding density bonus units, adopt an affordable housing overlay district to improve the percentage of below-market-rate units and rezoning selected housing sites with an affordable housing overlay. An overlay zone adds additional zoning ordinances on existing options for use by developers, usually to help with affordable housing. The commission recommended the policies to ensure the city has objective standards and further policy detail so staff can implement requirements and developers can understand requirements. The apartment developments under consideration to be part of the new affordable housing overlay district include Beach Cove, Franciscan, Sand Cove, Shadow Cove The Lagoons, Lantern Cove and Schooner Bay apartments.
Foster City is making changes to meet its 2015-2023 Housing Element, which lays out how Foster City will grow and develop and requires certification by the state. The Housing Element includes housing policies and goals for the city and zoning analysis for potential new housing accommodation at various income levels. If the city does not implement the policies to meet housing element requirements, possible consequences include state funding losses, financial penalties or other sanctions.
The lack of housing and affordable housing remains a big issue for Foster City and the Peninsula. City staff said housing for about a third of existing Foster City households is not affordable, and 34% of all households pay 30% or more of their income on housing. Rents in Foster City have increased about 33% in the past decade, and a family would need to earn around $300,000 to buy a standard home. Housing is exacerbated by low salaries for jobs, as about 24% of jobs in Foster City pay less than $40,000 a year.
Commissioner Ravi Jagtiani supported the proposals and wanted more manageable guidelines for small projects to incentivize development. He suggested talking with the state about reducing property taxes to ensure it contributed to affordable housing help.
“The point here is for us to make sure that housing, in general, is affordable, and one of the things that make it affordable is supply,” Jagtiani said. “If we are coming up with stricter guidelines and making smaller projects unfeasible, I think supply will be affected because developers are not going to do those projects.”
Commissioner Charlie Bronitsky favored the policy changes to ensure developers put in more affordable units if expansions take place. Vice Chair Evan Adams stressed to the public that the commission was not specifically addressing policy, noting it was something for the council to decide.
The commission approved the ordinance recommendations at its Feb. 3 meeting. The City Council plans to discuss the item at its March 7 meeting to review the commission’s recommendations and adopt an ordinance.
