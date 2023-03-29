Addressing staffing issues and paying for more capital improvement projects are top of mind for the Foster City Council as it looks at its budget in the coming years, according to Mayor Jon Froomin.

The council discussed budgeting issues and timelines for capital improvement projects, water rates and employee benefits at its recent March 27 meeting. Froomin said one of the main issues he wants to address is staffing, as filling some departments has been difficult, particularly around engineering positions. The lack of workers can affect the city’s ability to complete capital improvement projects for street and traffic signals, stormwater, lagoon and wastewater. A city staff report said maintaining staffing levels has been a significant challenge in the last three years, with recruiting and retaining Public Works staff key to completing projects.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay. See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3IruW6p

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription