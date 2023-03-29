Addressing staffing issues and paying for more capital improvement projects are top of mind for the Foster City Council as it looks at its budget in the coming years, according to Mayor Jon Froomin.
The council discussed budgeting issues and timelines for capital improvement projects, water rates and employee benefits at its recent March 27 meeting. Froomin said one of the main issues he wants to address is staffing, as filling some departments has been difficult, particularly around engineering positions. The lack of workers can affect the city’s ability to complete capital improvement projects for street and traffic signals, stormwater, lagoon and wastewater. A city staff report said maintaining staffing levels has been a significant challenge in the last three years, with recruiting and retaining Public Works staff key to completing projects.
“We can’t let staffing difficulties inhibit the ability to complete these service delivery projects,” Froomin said.
Froomin said if the vacancies continue, the city will need to look at other ways to ensure projects get done on time, like contracting with independent firms. Competition is fierce with other cities and the private sector for engineers, making working conditions, pay and benefit important. Froomin said since the city’s retirement packages changed several years ago, it has been harder to attract people. Froomin said the city is due to negotiate with unions representing city workers later this year, with a need for the council to develop a long-term philosophy on compensation.
Froomin said the city would have to spend $2.5 million more over the next few years to pay for a spike in capital improvement projects. However, the costs will eventually even out and go lower than previous costs. He noted while finances in this area could get tight over the next few years, the city could use excess reserves set aside for vehicle and equipment repair to address the increased financial needs. Froomin felt the city had done a good job of handling critical infrastructure projects, like wastewater processing and delivery.
“I think one of the things that separate us from other cities is we have done a really good job of identifying these projects and saving money so we can take care of them when needed,” Froomin said.
