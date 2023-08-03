Foster City will no longer offer hybrid meetings for all public committee and subcommittee meetings, although City Council and Planning Commission meetings will still be in a hybrid format and remain unchanged, it announced in a statement Aug. 1.
The city cited limited resources, logistical complexities, facility issues and staffing shortages for it no longer being feasible for the city to continue offering hybrid meetings that started during the pandemic to ensure public access to city meetings. Public Committee meetings include the Parks and Recreation Committee, Audit Committee, Citizens Sustainability Advisory Committee, Levee Bond Oversight Committee, Traffic Revenue Committee and Youth Advisory Committee.
