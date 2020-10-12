The Foster City Council unanimously agreed to develop a code of conduct policy for councilmembers at a meeting Monday.
An ad hoc subcommittee will be formed to develop the code of conduct, which councilmembers suggested will likely be based on guidelines already in place in Belmont, Los Gatos or Mountain View.
“I think the timing is appropriate, the shift in our culture and as we’re trying to preserve what we have here preparing a code of conduct for us to evaluate is a really good idea,” said Vice Mayor Sanjay Gehani.
Civility or the lack thereof during council meetings has been a big concern in the community in recent years. Last year, a councilmember was recalled in part because of behavior many described as uncivil.
Belmont’s code of conduct, for example, covers topics including ethics, conduct during public meetings as well as guidelines for communicating with the public and staff.
On the subject of public meetings, Belmont’s code of conduct instructs councilmembers to honor the role of the chair in maintaining order, practice civility and decorum in discussions and debate, avoid personal comments that could offend other members and demonstrate effective problem-solving approaches.
Belmont’s code of conduct also instructs councilmembers to be welcoming to speakers and treat them with care and gentleness, be fair and equitable in allocating public hearing time to individual speakers, practice active listening, maintain an open mind and ask for clarification, but avoid debate and argument with the public.
Many would argue the above instructions were routinely defied in the city in recent years.
Councilmembers agreed the code of conduct should also include instructions for how councilmembers communicate on social media.
“I would like to have an added component about social media and the role of councilmembers about what would be accepted or inappropriate,” said Councilman Sam Hindi. “That has to be regulated to a certain extent. The expectations during meetings should carry over to social media posts as well.”
Councilman Jon Froomin wants the code of conduct to address remote participation in meetings.
“When is it appropriate or inappropriate for a councilmember to telecommute into a meeting?” he asked. “We’ve seen different types of telecommuting: one from as close to a mile or a mile and a half away. Others are hundreds or thousands of miles away. When is it appropriate to do that and when do we expect members to be present?”
Mayor Catherine Mahanpour said she’d like to serve on the ad hoc sub committee that will develop the code of conduct because she’s been trying to get such a policy in place for four years.
Froomin will also be on the subcommittee and he proposed the third member be Planning Commissioner Rick Wykoff because of his extensive experience as a commissioner and former mayor, councilmember and city manager.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.