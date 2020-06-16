The Foster City Council last week took steps to secure hundreds of thousands of dollars that it plans to use in part to assist low-income renters facing displacement in dozens of units.
The renters, who live in the below-market-rate Foster’s Landing apartment complex, will soon have to pay market rate rents, which for some of them means a rate hike from as little as $500 a month to about $3,200 a month. That’s because the affordable housing agreement forged in 1986 between property owner Essex Property Trust and the city is expiring.
The affordable housing program will expire in phases starting at the end of this year when rent for 50 of the complex’s 74 units goes to market rate. The same will happen for four additional units by the end of 2021, an additional 10 units by the end of 2022 and the final 10 units by the end of 2023.
Foster City officials for the past several months have been exploring strategies to preserve the affordable units and, if that isn’t possible, help relocate the tenants, among other potential actions. The council has yet to vote on a strategy moving forward, but it has created a new funding source for whatever strategy is ultimately selected.
At a meeting June 11, the council unanimously approved a “third amendment” of the Foster’s Landing affordable housing agreement to allow Essex to begin charging market rates immediately for the units that have been voluntarily vacated. The rent deferential collected between now and Dec. 31, 2023, will be remitted to the city’s affordable housing funds, a portion of which is expected to be used to assist the tenants.
Given there are currently five vacant units in the complex, the move is expected to generate $7,000 to $10,000 per month over the next 3 1/2 years.
“This is just one component of the ways the subcommittee is suggesting to council to address the issue of the expiring covenants at Foster’s Landing,” said Councilman Sam Hindi at the meeting. The subcommittee is comprised of Hindi and Vice Mayor Sanjay Gehani.
The third amendment also benefits Essex as the company has had trouble filling the vacancies because “it was challenging to fill these units from the existing Foster’s Landing BMR waitlist because potential eligible tenants were reluctant to enter into short-term leases,” according to a staff report.
Additionally, Foster’s Landing residents have alerted staff of an early lease termination penalty in the amount of one month’s rent, which will be charged against them if they find other long-term housing and want to vacate the units prior to the expiration of their lease, according to the report.
“The third amendment addresses these issues,” the report states.
During the meeting, the council also discussed various proposed strategies for helping the Foster’s Landing tenants, including acquiring the property extending the affordability covenant, a subsidy program for the tenants or relocation assistance.
Several councilmembers suggested acquisition is the ideal approach, though not feasible due to the cost and the fact that Essex is an unwilling seller, which makes the cost of acquisition much higher. Acquisition of the property is expected to cost $33 million to $48 million.
“When the subcommittee started this task, we looked very hard on the acquisition part because the ultimate solution for us is to preserve these affordable units,” Hindi said. “Given the constraints outlined in the staff report, it’s not feasible at this time.”
All councilmembers expressed interest in relocation assistance, expected to cost $250,000, and will continue to discuss the feasibility of the other proposed strategies at a future meeting.
