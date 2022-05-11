A man accused of stealing catalytic converters from cars in the Marina Point complex in Foster City pleaded no contest to burglary and has been sentenced to three years probation, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Wilfredo Jimenez Aguilar, 25, and another accomplice were accused of entering the underground parking garage through a broken security gate at the Foster City complex Feb. 26 and casing parked cars.
Police spotted the pair and pulled them over, with officers finding two catalytic converters and tools on them.
Jimenez Aguilar pleaded on contest May 10 and also received credit for around five months of time served in county jail.
His next court appearance is June 28 to discuss restitution.
