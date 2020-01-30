David Gamali, 28 years old when he robbed the Bank of America on Hillsdale Boulevard in Foster City in 1994, was granted parole Tuesday after a hearing at Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County.
Gamali, now 53, has three prior convictions for armed robbery, armed truck hijacking and bank larceny, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s office, which opposed his parole.
He was sentenced in 1995 to state prison for 25 years to life for the Foster City bank robbery.
