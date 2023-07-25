New hourly field use rates are coming in 2024 for Foster City youth sports organizations ranging from $3 to $7 an hour following rate approval from the City Council.
The new tiered fees would be based on the number of Foster City residents on each team and the type of youth sports organization using the field, according to a city staff report. Foster City youth sports organizations that are recreation based and use a minimum of 80% of Foster City residents would be charged $3 an hour for a field. Youth organizations that play competitively and have at least 75% Foster City residents would be charged $5 per hour, while those with at least 51% minimum Foster City residents will pay $7 an hour. City staff would use rosters given by field users at the beginning of the year to determine the percentage of Foster City residents. Parks and Recreation Department-based programs and school uses for Foster City students will remain free.
The fees are aimed at organizations like the American Youth Soccer Organization, Peninsula Youth Soccer Club, Foster City Tournament Baseball, Foster City Little League and Foster City Youth Softball Association. Other sports field users are charged higher rates under the current fee scale. The fee would go into effect in January, with any changes starting in the spring 2024 season at the earliest to prepare for sports registration, according to a staff report. The city has also decreased existing adult player fee rates from $10.40 an hour for residents to $10 and $46.80 for non-residents to $45.
The new tiered structure would generate around $51,000 annually for field maintenance costs. Current player fees collected give the city around $69,000. The cost changes came after the city conducted a cost-allocation study for services and found Foster City is receiving less than 10% of yearly field use costs, and its fees were below market rate for sports fields compared to Burlingame, San Mateo, San Carlos and Palo Alto. Field maintenance costs the city around $780,000 annually, and it recently spent several million on synthetic turf field conversions.
City officials said field users had been notified throughout the process, with general support for a tiered fee structure based on residents served and recreation versus competitive uses. Several organizations at a May meeting with the city to discuss options suggested a freeze on the proposed fees beyond the 2024 year, with staff recommended against it to the council. The council has held several meetings on the subject, with it favoring doing more to recover costs. The council unanimously approved the fee changes at its July 17 meeting.
The move to an hourly rate for field usage will also help the city with better public field utilization. Users reserve large time blocks that can stretch to eight hours or more but only sometimes utilize time reserved. An hourly rate would work to limit underuse and prevent groups from sub-renting their time.
