New hourly field use rates are coming in 2024 for Foster City youth sports organizations ranging from $3 to $7 an hour following rate approval from the City Council.

The new tiered fees would be based on the number of Foster City residents on each team and the type of youth sports organization using the field, according to a city staff report. Foster City youth sports organizations that are recreation based and use a minimum of 80% of Foster City residents would be charged $3 an hour for a field. Youth organizations that play competitively and have at least 75% Foster City residents would be charged $5 per hour, while those with at least 51% minimum Foster City residents will pay $7 an hour. City staff would use rosters given by field users at the beginning of the year to determine the percentage of Foster City residents. Parks and Recreation Department-based programs and school uses for Foster City students will remain free.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription