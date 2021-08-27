The Foster City Council remains committed to extensive community outreach on upcoming key initiatives like replacing the recreation center, future use of the golf course and housing issues as it makes policy decisions.
Mayor Sanjay Gehani said the key to a successful effort is the community being fully heard and the actions of the council and staff representing the will of the community.
“For example, the engagement on housing cannot be a check-the-boxes approach to a multifaceted approach across different avenues outbound and then simply [saying] build more housing or not build more housing. We need the time to truly engage the community, hear them and represent their wishes to the fullest extent that we can,” Gehani said.
The city has engaged in several outreach efforts since COVID-19, including meetings about its upcoming cycle of Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA, housing legislation, housing elements plan, parks and open space planning, and the levee project. At its Aug. 23 meeting, the council committed to more long-term engagement strategies to bring the community together to share views and incorporate community input into policy discussions.
The long-term community engagement strategy will build on the CommUNITY Dialogue Series, a community engagement program initiated in 2017. The CommUNITY Dialogue Series 2021 to 2022 will offer both virtual and in-person outreach to interest groups.
Vice Mayor Richa Awasthi wanted to see all age groups and demographics included in outreach and agreed the city needed outreach in the thousands. She suggested examining the CommUNITY Dialogue Series from 2018 for any data or insights for current use.
“I know it got fragmented because of the pandemic, but it would be good to know and understand what are some of the things that worked and some of the things that didn’t work,” Awasthi said.
The vice mayor suggested working more with homeowner associations. Awasthi also asked if it would be possible to bring vocal community members on opposite sides, such as those for or against more housing for civil discourse.
“It doesn’t have to be exactly like that, but to be able to engage those who already are engaged and can lead communities and their neighborhoods to bring people who think like them, so we have representation from the community,” Awasthi said.
Councilmember Sam Hindi concurred with the vice mayor on the need to learn lessons from previous community engagement.
“How do we use those lessons to help us achieve what we are trying to do, which is how do we engage the community,” Hindi said.
Hindi felt engaging and involving the community also meant informing the public about city issues.
“Quite often, we see the information is not shared fully with the public. Not that we are withholding the information, rather than it really takes some effort from those who want to understand the issue completely,” Hindi said. “On the surface, it might appear one thing, but once you dig deep and get the entire picture, more times than not, people will have a different conclusion or a better understanding.”
When asked how engagement could improve for the public, he suggested making meetings easier to understand and for parents to attend them.
“From a public perspective, they are boring, complicated, hard to understand. We are not speaking in layman terms. More times than not, there is a packet hundreds of pages that most of the public will not even begin to read,” Hindi said.
Councilmember Patrick Sullivan, who hosts a podcast, suggested using the medium to change pace from video to get the city’s message across.
“All the council here want to see a broader audience to participate in the process,” Sullivan said.
Councilmember Jon Froomin suggested partnering with the Foster City Village or Atria at Foster Square to engage seniors and going to youth events.
“So having a good roadshow that we can take to these different places would be good,” Froomin said.
