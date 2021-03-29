To give the police department more tools to address crime, Foster City is adding an automated license plate camera program to monitor vehicles entering and leaving the city, despite concern about privacy rights.
“We are experiencing a rise in crime in Foster City as well as the county. We have limited personnel to handle a growing number of calls for service, and the police department’s commitment to providing excellent levels of service to the community necessitates the use of additional technological options to detect, solve, prevent and deter crime,” Foster City Police Chief Tracy Avelar said.
The Automated License Plate Reader program, or ALPR, is a computer-based high-speed camera system that captures images of vehicle license plates in public places, according to a staff report. The license plate images are compared against local, state and federal law enforcement databases. Avelar said the program could help locate stolen vehicles, identify people who have arrest warrants and locate missing and at-risk people.
Due to the limited routes within Foster City, ALPR cameras can be effectively placed to monitor all vehicles entering and leaving the city. Avelar said the program could complement anti-crime strategies, better place personnel and improve public safety and security. Foster City is in a vulnerable area due to its proximity to the freeways.
The city has seen a 77% increase in vehicle thefts and an 88% increase in residential burglaries from 2016 to 2019. The program would cost $13,334 for the initial term of two months for May and June, including the installation fee, followed by $50,000 for the renewal terms every year. There would be 20 cameras placed at routes both in and out. Similar programs are used by law enforcement agencies in San Mateo County, like San Mateo and Redwood City.
Avelar said the ALPR data would not be stored or retained by the police department or any vendor beyond 30 days, nor would it be warehoused with any private company data. The system would be in a private database only accessible by properly trained law enforcement. Access would only be allowed during an active investigation or a criminal case. The system would not access anyone’s personal information.
The data would not be used for facial recognition software, immigration enforcement or traffic enforcement, according to John Anderson, territory manager with FlockGroup, Inc.
Anderson provided examples of cases his company’s camera was used to help solve crimes, including a San Mateo home invasion case to identify the suspects who drove by the scene.
Resident Anthony Del Balso supported the program and said at the meeting that the crime rate has gone up in the city and on his street.
Another resident expressed reservations over concerns about privacy, data hacks and a lack of evidence the program works.
Councilman Sam Hindi wanted a larger conversation about the city’s surveillance policy involving policing. A study session will occur later to discuss city surveillance policy so the City Council can provide direction. Hindi said the public was concerned about privacy issues and how the cameras would be used. He asked what happens if a camera is hacked or stolen, and Anderson said the cameras do not have an IP address and have encrypted data to prevent people from accessing the data.
“That’s a concern, right, about privacy and people end up being profiled or people being pulled over, and they are not really the person that we are looking for, and yet they are going to be held up and questioned,” Hindi said.
Avelar said for traffic stops, law enforcement would have to see the plate, run it through the program and determine if there is still a reason for stopping the vehicle. Officers would have to err on the side of caution.
“If you cannot visually see the plate, you are going to have to figure something else out, or it just doesn’t happen. The risk is too great to assume,” Avelar said.
Councilman Patrick Sullivan expressed concern there wasn’t a proper presentation for the public given the discussion was after midnight at the March 15 council meeting. He said he was concerned about wireless connectivity for the cameras, given such issues around the city.
“I am so concerned about the wireless in Foster City,” Sullivan said.
Vice Mayor Richa Awasthi supported the program to help solve crimes that might not be solved without the cameras. She thought the issues of privacy and profiling were addressed.
“I think we need to be open to investing in any tools or set of tools that can help make Foster City even safer. This promises to be one such tool, in my opinion,” Awasthi said.
The motion passed 4-1, with Sullivan voting against. He asked for an amendment to ensure his concern about wireless connectivity would be addressed, which was declined by Awasthi, who made the motion to approve the program.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.