Former San Francisco 49er Aldon Smith was sentenced to one year in county jail and five years probation Friday for felony drunk driving, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Smith, 33, a former star player with the 49ers, Raiders, Cowboys and, most recently, the Seattle Seahawks, was beset with off-field issues, including multiple drunk driving convictions and domestic violence, before his most recent charges. Smith was last with the Seahawks in 2021 before being released.
Smith pleaded no contest on Jan. 19 in return for at most 16 months in state prison and consideration from the court. Smith, a San Jose resident, faced up to three years in state prison before accepting the prosecutor’s deal. Smith was sentenced at a April 7 court date.
Smith was accused of having marijuana and empty alcohol bottles in his GMC Sierra pickup truck when he rear-ended a Recology work truck on an Interstate 280 off-ramp at Farm Hill Boulevard on Dec. 6. He then allegedly asked the driver if he was OK, said he cannot have cops there, and asked for a ride from the scene, offering $1,000, according to prosecutors.
The California Highway Patrol was called, and Smith refused a field sobriety test. He later tested through a blood sample .2 blood alcohol level, according to prosecutors.
As part of the sentencing, he must abstain from alcohol, submit to testing, and pay restitution to Recology and the victim. Smith has two days credit for time served. Smith had been out of custody on $50,000 bail.
