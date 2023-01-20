Former San Francisco 49er Aldon Smith has pleaded no contest to felony drunk driving and faces a maximum of 16 months in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Smith was accused of having marijuana and empty alcohol bottles in his GMC Sierra pickup truck that he rear-ended a Recology work truck on an Interstate 280 off-ramp at Farm Hill Boulevard on Dec. 6. He then allegedly asked the driver for a ride from the scene, offering $1,000, according to prosecutors.
