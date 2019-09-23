Attempting to broaden horizons for students seeking alternatives to college, San Mateo County Office of Education officials are smoothing the credentialing process for those interested in teaching a trade.
County officials hosted a workshop Wednesday, Sept. 17, designed to inform and entice teachers who may be interested in building their area of expertise in career technical education.
Director of Career Technical Education Vera Jacobson-Lundeberg said the county’s collaborative initiative is especially important now as students grapple with the threat of being priced out of their native community.
“We don’t want to lose our kids to the Central Valley or Colorado if they can find work here that they like,” she said.
But to make that possible, Jacobson-Lundeberg said more teachers are needed to develop their skills in teaching career technical education courses, a field which is traditionally understaffed.
Career technical education classes are for students interested in learning a skill or trade at school with an eye on earning the certificates required to begin their career, often in lieu of attending a four-year university in pursuit of a degree.
A primary hurdle identified by Jacobson-Lundeberg is attracting notoriously overworked and underpaid teachers to maneuver through a traditionally cumbersome credentialing process to build their résumé.
To simplify, Jacobson-Lundeberg said San Mateo County officials collaborated with colleagues from Orange County who shared their expertise in expediting the process.
By participating in the program, teachers can seek credentials through an online course at a reduced rate compared to other career professional development opportunities. And because trades require exposure to fieldwork to teach, Jacobson-Lundeberg said the initiative grants creative opportunities for educators to meet the requirements.
“The Orange County folks really have a great program that is individualized and they are offering all kinds of ways for teachers to obtain this,” she said.
Through the program, teachers can get credentials in industries such as agriculture, building and trades, business and finances, fashion and interior design, health and medical technology, manufacturing, transportation and a variety of other fields.
Jacobson-Lundeberg said the program was developed partially through feedback from partnerships with the local high school and community college districts, which provided insight to the existing career interests among students.
For her part, county Superintendent Nancy Magee said she believes the program could be invigorating for teachers looking to build their skills and connect with students.
“The program can be revitalizing for teachers as they have the opportunity to explore different content and share their passion and experience with youth,” she said in a prepared statement.
Jacobson-Lundeberg agreed teaching the trades can be especially invigorating for teachers, particularly because students appreciate the usefulness of the content.
“The kids aren’t fighting it,” she said. “They understand this is for me, my success, and everybody is really happy in the world of [career technical education] because they know it is practical and it will benefit them.”
And for teachers commonly exhausted with struggling to engage students, Jacobson-Lundeberg said educators often enjoy the ability to capture pupils’ attention through lessons directly intended to improve their career opportunities.
“Relevancy makes it joyful for teaching and learning,” she said.
Career technical education is growing especially important locally as the cost of living rises, said Jacobson-Lundeberg, because it presents an immediate path for students to pursue potentially lucrative work.
It also presents a path to those who may not be interested in, or able to, attend college, said Jacobson-Lundeberg, who believes alternative forms of education could address local equity issues. It also could spare some exposure to decades of student debt required by taking out loans to attend a university.
“Not everybody is going to work at Facebook,” she said. “And there are many lovely jobs around here.”
To make those opportunities more visible, Jacobson-Lundeberg said the county office will host an event in late September showcasing the variety of job pathways available through career technical education.
But in the immediate term, she expressed enthusiasm over launching the program designed to build the skills of teachers who are seeking to expose local students to potentially life-altering opportunities.
“It’s exciting to bring this to the county where it has never existed before,” she said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.