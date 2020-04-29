SamTrans’ OnDemand service will revert back to the original FLX Pacifica route in the Linda Mar neighborhood of Pacifica Monday, May 4.
The last day of OnDemand operation will be Friday, May 1. The FLX shuttle will operate in a loop that starts and ends at the Linda Mar Park and Ride approximately twice an hour. The service offers customers the ability to call ahead and schedule pickups within one half mile of the route a day in advance.
The OnDemand route served a 5-square-mile area around the city’s Linda Mar community. The service allowed passengers to request a ride to anywhere in the service area via an app or by calling SamTrans. Buses made stops based on an algorithm that plotted out the most efficient route. OnDemand served fewer overall passengers, operated more vehicle revenue miles or more driving per trip, received more customer complaints and was more expensive to operate. The FLX Pacifica route, on the other hand, offers a mix of fixed and flexible routing. Riders can request a day in advance to have the bus deviate from its usual route by up to a half mile to pick them up closer to wherever they are.
FLX Pacifica map and timetable information is available online at www.SamTrans.com/FLXP. For more information about SamTrans schedules and fares call (800) 660-4287 (TTY (650) 508-6448) or visit samtrans.com.
