While cases of influenza and other respiratory illnesses may be leveling out or declining, San Mateo County health officials warn that COVID-19 cases appear to be increasing, underscoring the importance of practicing good hygiene, remaining up to date with vaccines and engaging in other safe practices.
“As we experience a reprieve from the recent storms, our community faces challenges in moving toward recovery. The risk of COVID-19 remains, but some impacts are lessening,” wrote Chief of Health Louise Rogers in a Message from the Chief Thursday. “The risk of infection from COVID and influenza continues to be high in San Mateo County.”
Rogers said the county’s epidemiology team observed the upward trend through monitoring wastewater and other local surveillance data. According to the county’s COVID-19 Dashboard, updated at the close of business every Thursday, the county was experiencing a decline in cases starting in mid to late December. But that data is based on limited testing and only represents a small portion of the total number of likely cases in the county, according to a note on the dashboard.
Hospitalizations have also fallen over the past few weeks. Currently, 11 patients are being treated with COVID with two in the ICU as of Thursday, Jan. 19. For weeks, hospitalizations ranged in the 40s.
Highly transmissible subvariants of omicron, a more contagious variant of COVID-19, are becoming more dominant in the state including BQ.1, BQ1.1 and XBB, Rogers said. These subvariants can evade antibodies, Rogers said, “causing an increased risk of infection with at least moderate symptoms and the potential to infect others.”
Vaccines, specifically an updated bivalent booster, remain a strong guard against the virus, Rogers said. As of Jan. 11, just more than 242,000 county residents had accessed the booster, about 31% of the county’s population. Comparatively, more than 95% of the county’s 729,246 residents have been vaccinated to date with about 86% having completed their series.
The county has aimed to connect some of the area’s most vulnerable or hard to reach communities with the booster, including seniors, Black, Latino and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander residents through pop-up clinics.
“This booster provides the greatest protection against the most severe impacts of COVID, so we encourage all eligible persons, especially adults aged 65 years and older, to receive the bivalent booster dose, which remains available through pharmacies and health care providers,” Rogers said.
She encouraged the public to get tested if experiencing symptoms. Aside from accessing free at-home tests through the federal government, the public can also continue to get tested at county-sponsored sites.
Some sites will be shut down by Feb. 5 as part of a wider state decommissioning of some testing efforts. Five San Mateo County cities will be impacted — Daly City, East Palo Alto, Half Moon Bay, Pacifica and South San Francisco — but a drive-thru site in San Mateo will remain.
Visit smchealth.org/coronavirus for more information about COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics, health data and other updates.
