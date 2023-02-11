On the Friday before Valentine’s Day, four Florists waltzed around each other grabbing roses, orchids and lilies, precisely placing them into vases, with the calming rhythm of scissors snipping at leaves, stems and ribbons at Edmond’s Plaza Florist in downtown San Mateo.
The sea of green leaves covering the floor of the shop will remain as there is no time to clean up. Owner Edmond Sasounian has been in business for 40 years, so no pressure is too much as he joked around, laughing with his florists.
“There is too much business to get done in eight hours but we do our best,” Sasounian said.
For those who are looking to buy arrangements, Edmond’s is selling a dozen long stem roses for $150 and the Valentine’s Day arrangement, which is a dozen roses with hydrangeas and orchids for $250. All the roses are from Colombia and Ecuador.
People tend to wait until the last minute; however, it is best to order ahead at edmondsfloral.com because the shop will eventually sell out, he said.
It is offering Valentine’s Day deliveries for orders of $150 or more and the delivery fee is an additional $50 for anywhere in the county. For Edmond’s, Valentine’s Day is generally the busiest holiday of the year and it must be a sign of the times because this year is the busiest it’s been since the pandemic. He said the pandemic was difficult for the business because they were unable to deliver.
However, the pandemic didn’t hurt every business. Julia Heredia, employee of Green Fashion Nursery and Florist in San Mateo, said it gained customers since the pandemic because many people were buying indoor plants.
“Now those new customers continue to return to our nursery,” Heredia said.
The most popular flower is red roses for Valentine’s Day, she said, which cost anywhere from $65 for a shorter stem to $85 for a long stem. She said they also sell orchids, which have been increasingly more popular over the years. Depending on the plant size, prices vary from $40 to $120.
“It is already better than last year and the year before that before COVID,” Heredia said. “I can sense it from the orders coming in.”
Visit GreenFashionFlorist.design to order ahead or order by phone, she said. Green Fashion Florist is also offering delivery options on Valentine’s Day for $17 to San Mateo homes; anything as far as Redwood City will be an additional $2.
For high-end flowers, San Mateo Florist owner Edik Sasounian said he gets all his flowers from an exclusive farm in Ecuador. He is selling a dozen roses for $160 and the Valentine’s Day arrangement which is a combo or lillies, roses and hydrangeas costs $220.
He anticipates 40% to 45% more business than any other holiday.
“We are fully stocked and should have plenty on hand, I have been here for 42 years so we finally became professional,” Sasounian said as he chuckled.
Additionally, he is selling peonies for around $20 a stem which have been popular this season.
He also owns Blooming Vase, a floral shop in Burlingame, and people can visit bloomingvase.com/shop/roses to order online. Call either shop for details on deliveries.
For people who want high quality without breaking the bank, Plaza Florist in San Carlos is offering a dozen roses for $125 and also have tulips, orchids, roses and lily arrangements ranging from $55 to $98. Owner Jill Naghdchi has been in business for 40 years. Go to plazafloristandgifts.com to order.
“It’s been fairly busy,” she said. “The rain was a setback but Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of the year for us so we are looking forward to it.”
