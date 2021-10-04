daily journal local public safety generic logo

Five people were displaced Sunday night by a fire at an apartment complex in Daly City, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported about 6:45 p.m. at 58 Midway Drive, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a unit in the building and began searching to make sure no one was inside. No tenants were trapped inside and crews managed to keep the fire from spreading to other units, according to a release from the North County fire agency.

Five people who were displaced were assisted by the Red Cross with housing. No injuries were reported.

The fire was controlled, and completely extinguished in about four hours.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription