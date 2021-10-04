Five people were displaced Sunday night by a fire at an apartment complex in Daly City, fire officials said.
The blaze was reported about 6:45 p.m. at 58 Midway Drive, according to the North County Fire Authority.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a unit in the building and began searching to make sure no one was inside. No tenants were trapped inside and crews managed to keep the fire from spreading to other units, according to a release from the North County fire agency.
Five people who were displaced were assisted by the Red Cross with housing. No injuries were reported.
The fire was controlled, and completely extinguished in about four hours.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
