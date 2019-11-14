The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of five suspects Thursday in connection with a mass shooting that killed five during a party at an Airbnb mansion in Orinda on Halloween.
The shooting occurred at the 4,000-square-foot home at 114 Lucille Way around 10:50 p.m., sending roughly 100 people fleeing into the upscale residential neighborhood.
After roughly two weeks of investigation, sheriff’s deputies served warrants Thursday morning in San Mateo, Marin City, Vallejo and Antioch. Assisting deputies were local law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the FBI.
There are four suspects who have been taken into custody on suspicion of murder and conspiracy including 28-year-old Lebraun Wallace from San Mateo, 20-year-old Jaquez Sweeney and 20-year-old Jason Iles from Marin City as well as 30-year-old Shamron Mitchell from Antioch. All four men are being held without bail.
Vallejo resident Devin Williamson, 21, has also been charged as an accessory to the crime. He’s being held on $500,000 bail.
The victims in this case have also been identified as 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins, 22-year-old Tiyon Farley, 24-year-old Omar Taylor, 23-year-old Ramon Hill Jr. and 29-year-old Javin County.
At least three other people suffered some form of injury during the shooting, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.