Five teens across the Peninsula made history as they became part of the nation’s first female Eagle Scouts, among hundreds of other young women.
Eagle Scouts is a prestigious achievement opened up to girls and young women last year in February when the Boy Scouts of America allowed girls to join Scouts BSA.
“As soon as I knew it was going to be a possibility for me to do it, I was like, ‘yes please,’” Callie Muhlner, a freshman at Washington University in St Louis said.
Muhlner’s grandfather and father were both Eagle Scouts, and her brother is in a troop right now working on becoming an Eagle Scout. Watching her family members be able to do this grew her interest in scouts.
For her Eagle Project, she built a storage box for sand toys at Oak Knoll School, where she also went to elementary school.
“I started my project during the pandemic, which definitely added to the challenge of logistics and coordinating work,” Muhlner said. “The challenges helped me learn so much more about leading a team. The project was really special to me because it merged two of my important communities and added value to a place that is very special to me.”
She hopes that younger girls are inspired to do whatever they set their mind to and to know they can become Eagles now if they want to, she said.
Muhlner is an architect major with plans to be a residential architect and design people’s dream homes. She still loves to do outdoor activities whenever she gets the chance.
“As soon as I heard that Boy Scouts was opening up to girls, I wanted to be a part of that,” said Katie Chatow, a sophomore at Los Altos High School.
Chatow has an older brother who was also an Eagle Scout and she saw all the fun outdoor and leadership activities he got to do which she was eager to do too.
Throughout the program, Chatow has really enjoyed developing teaching skills and learning how to be a leader, she said.
“I have had multiple times where I learn a skill and the next day, I’m turning around and teaching it, which is very nerve-wracking when you aren’t completely confident in what you’re teaching, but it taught me how to be a teacher,” she said.
These are experiences she will be able to use later in life, she said.
“I can be myself and other girls like me because we find our people,” Chatow said about being able to join BSA.
Chatow is interested in possibly becoming a teacher in the future. She plans to stay in scouts and then become an adult leader. She is also in Venturing, a smaller co-ed BSA program, and will be the president for Troop 37, and recently became a part of the Order of the Arrow. She wants to stay involved and help the next group of Eagle Scouts.
“The opening of Boy Scouts of America to girls gives girls another option if they want it,” said Sarah Mester, a senior at Kehillah Jewish High School. “And it allows them to just choose what activities they want to do and what they want to focus on.”
When Mester first learned that BSA was opening to girls, she knew she wanted to have that experience, she said. This was solidified when she went to a local Boy Scouts camp.
Through scouting, she gained a lot of leadership skills which has helped her in school and other areas of her life, she said. She had the opportunity to work on events including the Los Altos Easter Egg Hunt.
“We have more of a responsibility to be visible and show younger girls that we are Eagle Scouts and that we do exist,” she said. “And that’s been really important to me, to show the younger girls in our troop that they can do these things and they can be in leadership roles like senior patrol leader, where they’re in charge of a big group and they have real responsibility.”
Mester is currently applying to colleges and is interested in biology or other sciences, and also has an interest in history and political science. She was also able to explore her interests through her Scouting Heritage merit badge, a combination of scouting and history.
Elizabeth Wu, a senior at Los Altos High School, was a part of Venturing. Her brother and father were also Eagle Scouts and she was allowed to go on certain events with them. But once it was opened up to girls, she joined a troop.
“I think it’s actually beneficial for the boys too, because someday they’re going to be in the workforce having to work with women and be led by women,” Wu said. “And they’re learning now how to be respectful and how to work cohesively in a co-ed environment.”
Wu’s Eagle project was making a memorial at one of the local schools for two community members who died in a diving boat fire last year. She also had the opportunity to help with real emergencies and medical situations. She plans to go into the health field, and possibly go to medical school in the future, she said.
“The real life situations that scouting has provided to me make me realize all the different nuances of treating people and how emotional factors weigh into everything,” she said.
Joining Scouts BSA for Katie Shaw, a junior at Design Tech High School in Redwood City, has also been a big opportunity for her to take on leadership roles. One of her favorite projects was helping clear out some old bushes from an endangered bird’s breeding ground, and clearing out old logs that were harmful.
Being a part of the first group of female Eagle Scouts meant a lot for Shaw to be able to show girls and young women what they can do.
“It’s like a whole new step for equality,” said Shaw, referring to BSA welcoming girls into the program.
For Shaw, this was a huge deal, she said.
“I know for a lot of the younger girls in my troop, it was really important,” she said. “I’m hoping that a lot of young girls will learn that the outdoors isn’t just for boys, and that girls can do it too.”
Shaw wants to go to college and is interested in pursuing math and science. For scouts, she’s hoping to continue working with her younger girls and helping them get through scouting and make their way to Eagle, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.