Of all the massive pumpkins presented during Half Moon Bay’s 48th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, one grown by a Washington resident outsized the competition, weighing in at 2,191 pounds and earning the grower nearly $20,000.
“I’ve always dreamed of winning Half Moon Bay and I’m really excited,” Jeff Uhlmeyer, of Olympia, Washington, said after being named the winner of Half Moon Bay’s competition.
The first-time winner has been growing gourds, off and on, since 2009. His return to the scene this year followed a three-year break and a move to a home with ample outdoor space for growing the super-sized pumpkins.
The new yard initially served as a horse pasture and required months of tilling to prepare for the young vines to be planted after some time in grow houses. Pollinating the plants a bit early allowed the vines to bloom ahead of the unseasonal heat that waved across Washington this June, Uhlmeyer said.
The work paid off, leading Uhlmeyer to beat his personal best weigh-in set during a competition just last week by 255 pounds. Surprised by the win, Uhlmeyer said it can be difficult to gauge whether a pumpkin will weigh as heavy as it looks and shared a deep honor for taking home the top prize.
“The growers here are very gracious and have a lot of camaraderie. Everybody wants to win and unfortunately only one can. Fortunately this time it was me so I’m really pleased,” he said.
While Uhlmeyer beat the competition and himself, he and the others competing in Half Moon Bay still fell short of state, national and international records.
The current California record was set this year by Jason Booth with a 2,356-pound pumpkin. A grower named Steve Geddes has held the North American record since 2018 with his 2,528-pound gourd. And Stefano Cutrupi, of Italy, recently set the world record for the largest pumpkin at 2,703 pounds.
Placing second in Half Moon Bay’s event on Monday, often referred to as the “Super Bowl” of pumpkin competitions, was Leonardo Urena of Napa who won $3,000 for his 2,007-pound pumpkin. Urena previously held the state record after presenting a 2,175-pound pumpkin during the Half Moon Bay competition in 2019.
“I don’t have the record now but we’re going to be shooting to get the California record and we’re going to bring a bigger pumpkin next year for sure,” Urena said, sharing hopes next year will bring more rain.
His second-place win came as a surprise to the grower who said he expected his pumpkin to only weigh about 1,800 pounds. Like Uhlmeyer, he said the look of a pumpkin can be misleading.
John Hawkley, also from Napa, came in third with his pumpkin weighing in at 1,857 pounds, earning him a $2,500 prize. Also a previous Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Weigh-Off winner, Hawkley is credited with presenting the first one-ton pumpkin at the competition years ago.
School teacher and fellow Olympia, Washington, resident, Cindy Tobeck won $2,000 for placing fourth with her pumpkin weighing 1,738 pounds. Tobeck has been seriously growing pumpkins for more than a decade and won Half Moon Bay’s top prize in 2016.
Growers who placed fifth to 10th walked away with $1,000 each while a $200 prize was given to those in 11th through 20th place. An additional $1,000 prize went to Eric Carlson who won the Joe Cotchett Family Most Beautiful Pumpkin award.
With the season coming to an end, Uhlmeyer said he’s eager to begin working toward next year’s competition. Preparation starts now with growers likely to begin treating their patches as soon as they return home, Urena said.
Despite the rush home to begin working, Urena said the competition is always friendly with growers often sharing an outlook on life. On occasion, they even trade seeds from well-performing pumpkins, sometimes leading a grower to lose in a weigh-off to those they traded with, he said.
“It’s like a family get-together,” Urena said. “Growing giant pumpkins [brings] good camaraderie no matter where you’re going. It’s such a great thing being around all the rest of the growers because it’s once in a year.”
