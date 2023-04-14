Authorities in San Mateo will conduct a full-scale training exercise for first responders and other public safety professionals next week, police said.
The drill and training next Wednesday will test public safety response to a simulated mass-casualty incident, according to San Mateo police.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and San Mateo County Health will lead the exercise from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Mateo County Event Center, located at 1346 Saratoga Drive in San Mateo.
“We’d like to remind residents, this is a training, and is not a real mass casualty event,” a spokesperson for the department said.
People are asked to not call 911 to report an emergency at the location Wednesday.
“Residents of the area and passersby may see emergency vehicles and simulated emergency situations at this location,” police said. “It is a training event, allowing local first responders from throughout the county to work together in preparation for a potential emergency or disaster.”
Public safety vehicles will enter and exit the event center property, simulating transport to and from this mock emergency. With ongoing construction on both South Delaware Street and Saratoga Drive, which surround the event center, police ask drivers to avoid the area if possible or proceed through it with extreme caution.
