Police departments throughout San Mateo County are reporting an uptick in the use of illegal fireworks leading up to and during the Fourth of July weekend this year.
Redwood City Mayor Diane Howard said there have been 2,300 calls for service about illegal fireworks in the city since July 1. She said there were likely 300 additional fireworks-related calls over the holiday weekend, though the city’s police department has not yet released updated data.
Those numbers are well above the 95 calls for service the city’s police department said it received during the holiday last year.
The San Bruno Police Department this year received 181 fireworks related calls and issued 35 citations — each costs $1,000 — for the possession and/or use of illegal fireworks. Last year, the department responded to 145 calls and issued 21 citations. The department this year also seized about 58 pounds of illegal fireworks.
While fireworks-related statistics in the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction have not yet been compiled, Lt. Stephanie Josephson said the department definitely received an increase in complaints this year. The Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement services in the unincorporated parts of the county as well as in Half Moon Bay and the coast, Millbrae and San Carlos.
Burlingame police Lt. Laura Terada said her department responded to a “higher than normal” amount of calls for service this year, a total of 30. There was also a grass fire in the area of Airport Boulevard and Beach Road Sunday afternoon that Terada said was likely caused by fireworks.
San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said he heard a 20-year-old man suffered a serious eye injury due to fireworks in North Fair Oaks during the holiday, but the incident has not yet been filed.
The increase in illegal fireworks usage in Redwood City has prompted the mayor to ask state officials for help. And that’s just one year after the city significantly upped the fines for illegal fireworks, and also passed a social host ordinance that allows police to fine the owner of a property from which a firework was launched, whether they lit the fuse or not.
“We’re asking state officials if they’d consider looking into the problem of illegal fireworks and help us in some regard,” Howard said. “This problem is a bigger problem than one city. It’s a statewide issue with fireworks.
“When you have a state that catches fire as often as it does, this doesn’t help,” Howard said. “It really concerns me.”
Howard said one idea for curbing illegal fireworks that has been discussed in the city is forming more active neighborhood watch groups.
“I think that’s a great idea,” she said, adding the newly adopted social host ordinance should also be re-examined. “We’re going to have to look at that and see if there are other tools we can use.”
Howard attributed this year’s increase in illegal fireworks usage to the pandemic and shelter-in-place order, and suggested enhanced awareness about the impacts of fireworks could help curb their prevalence.
“The pandemic has certainly added to the stress and desire for people to break loose — I get it, but it’s still very dangerous and illegal,” Howard said, adding she’s received numerous calls personally about the problem, including one from a resident with PTSD. “[That resident] said it just terrifies her every time she hears something blow up. She was in tears and I felt so bad.”
“I’m sure the people setting the fireworks off are doing it to have fun and blow off steam,” Howard continued. “If they realize how they traumatize children, dogs and families they might be a little more sympathetic.”
