Belmont’s slow-moving Firehouse Square development proposal won’t go before the City Council for final approval until late October at the earliest after a chemical called PFOS was found in soil on the property.
City Manager Afshin Oskoui said only “minuscule background levels” of the chemical were found, but that’s enough to require review by the San Francisco Regional Water Quality Control Board.
PFOS is widely used to make products including carpets and clothing and is also used in firefighting. It may be in the soil because a firehouse used to be on the property, located at 1300 El Camino Real.
“We’re going through our due diligence. The good news is I don’t think it’ll be a major issue,” Oskoui said, adding that the board may decide to impose some conditions on the property such as forbidding drinking water production there, but that was never part of development plans anyway.
The property has been vacant for close to 20 years and residents and officials alike are eager to develop it. Developer Sares Regis submitted a proposal in 2009 that saw repeated delays as it couldn’t agree with the city on the financial terms of the project. Last year, Sares Regis partnered with MidPen Housing which resulted in significant increase in the amount of affordable housing in the project.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposal in May and the council was supposed to cast a final vote soon after, but the soil testing has since kept it off the council’s agenda.
“I am exceedingly frustrated and digging deep to find Zen-like patience on this,” Councilman Charles Stone said. “But it sounds like it can and will get resolved.”
The proposal includes 66 below-market-rate units, 15 market-rate townhomes and 3,700 square feet of retail.
MidPen will construct and manage the affordable units, which will be reserved for those earning between 30% and 80% of area median income or $38,800 to $82,200 a year, while Sares Regis will construct the townhomes.
