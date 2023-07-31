A paraglider suffered moderate injuries in an unplanned landing requiring firefighters to perform a cliff rescue in Daly City on Saturday, the North County Fire Authority said.
The paraglider went down on the beach at the surf’s edge about 7:17 p.m. in the area of 130 Westline Drive, according to the fire authority, which serves Brisbane, Daly City and Pacifica.
