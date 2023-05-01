Fire officials extinguished a structure fire on Sunday morning in Daly City, announced the North County Fire Authority.
Firefighters from six fire companies responded to reports of a house fire at 8 Belford Drive at 11:58 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters said they noticed smoke and fire coming from a two-story, single-family home. First responders assisted one resident exiting the house. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without damage to neighboring structures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.