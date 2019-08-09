A fire burned a residential structure in San Mateo Friday evening, according to the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 6:49 p.m. at 730 E. Fifth Ave. in San Mateo, Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said.

The caller reported heavy smoke from a garage. Firefighters arrived in about four minutes.

Marshall said the fire started in the garage and spread into the living space. One side of the structure sustained significant damage.

Marshall said two families lived in the structure and everyone got out safely. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

