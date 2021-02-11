Despite predictions that San Mateo County’s economy would shrink due to the pandemic, officials expressed optimism some tax revenue streams have pulled in more funds than projected as consumers turned to online shopping.
“The complexity of this pandemic is something we could have never fathomed and the different demands on the society of this county is something that you can’t plan for,” said County Manager Mike Callagy during a midyear budget update at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Using conservative projections, Chief Financial Officer Roberto Manchia said the county anticipates its year-end fund balance to be $656 million, $195 million rolling over from the current fiscal year mostly from unfinished capital projects.
Month-to-month instability caused by the pandemic has influenced county spending priorities while also hindering various tax revenue streams, said Manchia. Optimistically though, he noted that state sales tax revenue is only expected to shrink by about $4 million from what was collected by the end of 2020.
Credited for the unexpected revenue was the Wayfair decision, a 2019 state-approved law that requires out-of-state merchants to charge state and local taxes for items shipped into California. Despite public reluctance to shop in person and many business restrictions limiting face-to-face sales, online shopping grew during the pandemic, allowing the county to still collect sales taxes.
Measure K funds, a half-cent sales tax reapproved by voters in 2016 to cover county services, was one stream under Wayfair protections that has dipped less than officials initially predicted, said Manchia.
“Our financials at midyear, at this point in time, is a bit of a mixed bag,” said Manchia. “Interesting for a finance person to say that but it really is a mixed bag.”
Alternatively, projections estimate county sales tax collections will drop by more than $30 million. County sales taxes have been harder hit with much of the unincorporated areas not covered by the Wayfair decision. Revenue from airport sales, accounting for 39% of the county’s collected taxes, has also shrunk along with hotel taxes.
Attempting to absorb some COVID-related financial losses, County Manager Mike Callagy instituted a hiring freeze for all departments early last year. After approving 361 new hires for the health department through a waiver process, the freeze was lifted on the department as a whole before the county entered the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Callagy said.
Before the pandemic, County Health was already operating in a deficit, projected to reach $46 million in the Fiscal Year 2019-20 and exacerbated now by a drop in hospital visits. Callagy expressed confidence in the department leadership’s ability to manage through the dip in revenue, now projected to fall to $20 million by Fiscal Year 2021-22.
“During this time of crisis, they’re needed on the front lines. We need nurses. We need techs. We need doctors. We need everyone associated with the health profession in their place and helping people,” he said during a Feb. 3 press briefing.
Roughly $152 million has been spent on COVID-19 relief in the county using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds. Nearly $17 million in county funding has also been expended and an additional up to $60 million on personnel who’ve had to direct focus toward responding to the pandemic, Callagy said.
Some expenditures fronted by the county can be refunded through federal and state programs, he said, but most employee time cannot.
Next, the Board of Supervisors will receive a report on the progress of Measure K in March and a broader county sales tax report in April. In May, a draft budget for the next two-year cycle, spanning fiscal years 2021 to 2023 will be presented in May for final acceptance in June.
“Right now, we’re just in the sustainability phase. We’re trying to keep people from going under and keep them housed,” said Callagy. “We really haven’t gotten to that part of recovery, and we will, to get people thriving and the economy up and running again.”
